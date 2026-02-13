Waynesboro, VA Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
February 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Blood-Soaked Throne", a new book by Summer Cole, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A gripping new dark fantasy that explores the thin line between survival and soul-crushing sacrifice in the depths of the Underworld.
Following a traumatic death, the protagonist, Alayah, awakens in a realm of eternal shadow, only to be confronted by Bastian, the realm's ruthless king. Presented with a harrowing ultimatum, submit to his dark whims or endure a lifetime of imprisonment, Alayah finds an unexpected ally in Damien, the King's own son. As the two forge a clandestine bond in the face of Bastian's cruelty, they must navigate a jealous ruler who forces Alayah to choose between her fate as the King's mate and witnessing Damien's execution.
About the Author
Writing has been Summer Cole's most prominent passion since the seventh grade; she balances her literary pursuits with motherhood and creative hobbies like resin art and crochet.
"A Blood-Soaked Throne" is a 340-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-336-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-blood-soaked-throne . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
