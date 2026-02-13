Spring Valley, CA Author Publishes Children's Educational Workbook
February 13, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Pinch the Pencil Sight and Write," a new book by Carol A. Newman, M.A.Ed, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Veteran educator and multidisciplinary artist Carol A. Newman, M.A.Ed, is proud to announce the release of her new workbook, "Pinch the Pencil Sight and Write". Designed to bridge the gap between curiosity and literacy, the workbook offers a proven method for parents and teachers to transform "teachable moments" into lifelong skills.
Where Penmanship Meets Imagination
"Pinch the Pencil" is more than a standard tracing book; it is a gateway to confidence. By focusing on the synergy between writing and reading, Newman's method helps children master essential sight words while developing impressive penmanship.
The results of Newman's approach speak for themselves. Students using the Pinch the Pencil curriculum have demonstrated exceptional reading rates and a heightened sense of creative awareness. The book is a culmination of Newman's career-long mission to provide a pleasant, stimulating environment where every child, from special education to advanced learners, can thrive.
About the Author
Carol A. Newman, M.A.Ed, is a San Diego-based educator, nurse, and inventor with a lifelong passion for child development. Currently teaching students from preschool through sixth grade, Carol specializes in building rapport with her students by integrating their personal interests into their curriculum.
Her unique teaching philosophy has personal roots: her own children skipped kindergarten due to her early-education techniques and have gone on to graduate from prestigious institutions, including Princeton University, USC Marshall School of Business, NYU Tisch School of the Arts, and NYU Law.
In addition to her work in the classroom, Carol is an accomplished poet, portrait artist, and acrylic painter. She is currently developing a series of children's reading books to further inspire the next generation of scholars.
"Pinch the Pencil Sight and Write" is dedicated to the author's daughter, Candice Amber McLean. The workbook is available now for parents and educators looking to take the first step in securing their child's academic success.
"Pinch the Pencil Sight and Write" is a 148-page hardcover with a retail price of $64.00 (eBook $59.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-106-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/pinch-the-pencil For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
