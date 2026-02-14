Coupeville, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
February 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Ugh and Lii's First Encounter", a new book by Michael Tsosie, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming new tale of discovery and friendship. The story follows Ugh, a solitary figure who emerges from his cave in search of breakfast, only to encounter the last thing he expected: another creature named Lii. What begins as a moment of fear and confusion quickly transforms into a budding friendship, mirroring the author's own lifelong belief in the power of human connection.
About the Author
Michael Alison Tsosie (1983–2025) was a chef, storyteller, and proud member of the Navajo Nation. Born in Oak Harbor, Washington, Michael was known for his humor, grace, and ability to bring people together, whether through a shared meal or a perfectly timed joke. While his journey ended too soon, his legacy lives on through his art and the echoes of his laughter.
"Ugh and Lii's First Encounter" is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89027-423-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ugh-and-liis-first-encounter . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
