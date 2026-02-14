Houston, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
February 14, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Las Aventuras de Aaron y Canelo por Amelia y Aaron Heanton", a new book by Amelia y Aaron Heanton, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Las Aventuras de Aaron y Canelo" is a beautifully illustrated picture book that captures the joyful spirit of a little dog named Canelo as he experiences two vastly different worlds. The story begins in the warm, vibrant setting of Bucerías, Mexico, where Canelo spends his days chasing chickens, playing with his best friend Vaquero, and helping the cowboys on the ranch.
Canelo's life takes an exciting turn when he is adopted by Amelia and Aaron and embarks on a journey to a new home in the snowy landscapes of Canada. The narrative charmingly explores the themes of cultural change, the experience of a new language, and the universal nature of friendship as Canelo adapts to his cold new world and makes a new friend.
"Las Aventuras de Aaron y Canelo por Amelia y Aaron Heanton" is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-012-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/las-aventuras-de-aaron-y-canelo-por-amelia-y-aaron-heanton . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
