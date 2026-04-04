Scottsdale, AZ Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rift", a new book by Larisa Khankishieva, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A dedicated young researcher at a prestigious institute is on the verge of a scientific breakthrough. Her dissertation, focused on an active tectonic fault line in the deep-sea trenches of a coastal town, has already sparked a firestorm of controversy within the academic community. While she seeks the definitive seismic data needed to prove her theories, she finds herself entangled in more than just academic debate.
What begins as a standard research expedition takes a dangerous turn when she becomes the sole witness to a clandestine drop from a private aircraft into the sea. Thrust into the middle of a corporate power struggle and local business intrigues, she is forced to navigate a web of secrets that extends from the small seaside town to the depths of the ocean floor.
As her predictable routine is shattered by a chain of unpredictable events, the heroine must move beyond her laboratories and dissertations. Faced with local "all-knowers," mysterious business figures, and a scientific establishment that would rather she remain silent, she must find non-standard solutions to survive a conspiracy where the stakes are as deep as the rift she studies.
"Rift" is a 330-page paperback with a retail price of $78.00 (eBook $73.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-231-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rift . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us