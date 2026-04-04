Mays Landing, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
April 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Grandma Makes a Mosaic", a new book by Caitlin O'Neill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Grandma Makes a Mosaic," is a heartwarming tale designed to help young readers navigate the complexities of family separation. Through gentle storytelling and a powerful central metaphor, O'Neill offers a fresh perspective on how healing, and even beauty, can emerge from a broken home.
For many children, divorce feels like the end of their world. In "Grandma Makes a Mosaic," young Zoe is caught in the middle of her parents' constant arguing, feeling the weight of a changing family dynamic. Seeking refuge, she finds comfort in the one place that never changes: her grandmother's house.
Between batches of cookies and glasses of lemonade, Zoe's grandmother introduces her to a transformative idea. She explains that while divorce changes a family's shape, "different" is not synonymous with "bad." Using the art of the mosaic as a guide, she teaches Zoe that a beautiful image is often made of many separate, jagged pieces, and that a restructured family simply means there are more pieces to love.
"Grandma Makes a Mosaic explores many key themes, including perspective, encouraging shifting the narrative of divorce from "broken" to "expanded". The book also helps provide comfort to children experiencing divorce, suggesting they find solace in other extended family members. It also encourages the acceptance of diversity within families, highlighting how there is no such thing as a "normal" family.
Grandma Makes a Mosaic is more than just a story; it is a delightful resource for parents, educators, and counselors looking to spark meaningful conversations with children facing domestic changes. It proves that even in the uncertainty of divorce, there is a path toward a bright and colorful future.
About the Author
Caitlin O'Neill is a writer dedicated to creating compassionate children's literature that tackles real-world emotions with grace and whimsy.
"Grandma Makes a Mosaic" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-806-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grandma-makes-a-mosaic For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us