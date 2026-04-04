Las Vegas, NV Author Publishes Children's Book
April 04, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Jacob the Jack Rabbit Gets a Dad", a new book by Ethan Charles Eric McMahan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Blending whimsical imagery with rhythmic storytelling, McMahan invites young readers into a world of marshmallow houses and chocolate rivers to share a profound message: even in a land of magic, nothing compares to the love of a family.
"Jacob the Jack Rabbit Gets a Dad" follows Jacob, a spirited rabbit who spends his days dancing and playing in a candy-coated paradise. Despite his enchanting surroundings, Jacob feels a void that only the presence of a father can fill. Sparked by the author's own evolving relationship with his sons, the story serves as a vibrant tribute to the joy, gratitude, and lifelong journeys shared by families.
McMahan wants readers to walk away with a renewed outlook on what truly matters. This book is a celebration of the blessings we often take for granted and the beauty that grows when love is given the space to flourish.
About the Author
Ethan Charles Eric McMahan is a lifelong lover of language and a graduate of CSUDH with a degree in English Literature. A true polymath, McMahan balances his time between writing children's stories, poetry, and computer code, while also managing a sports blog and a family YouTube channel. A devoted father and husband, his work is deeply rooted in his Christian faith and his life in California with his wife and two sons, Conner and Greyson.
"Jacob the Jack Rabbit Gets a Dad" is a 40-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-360-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/jacob-the-jack-rabbit-gets-a-dad . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us