Mount Pleasant, WI Author Publishes Children's Book
April 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Caterpillars to Moths: The Metamorphosis Stages", a new book by Connie Zakowski, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Through a series of original, highly detailed photographs, Zakowski documents the complete life cycle of the magnificent Cecropia moth, taking the reader on a journey from a tiny, cream-colored egg to a vibrant, four-inch caterpillar, and finally to a winged nocturnal adult.
This comprehensive guide illuminates every intricate stage of the metamorphosis process with clarity and wonder. Readers will witness the caterpillar's dramatic color shifts as it grows, the meticulous craftsmanship involved in spinning a silk cocoon for the winter, and the final, delicate struggle as the moth emerges to expand its wings in a matter of minutes. Zakowski's narrative is both educational and practical, providing essential tips for those interested in rearing caterpillars at home, such as the importance of mimicking natural outdoor temperatures and the proper way to handle these fragile creatures without damaging the tiny scales that allow them to fly.
More than just a scientific observation, "Caterpillars to Moths" is a celebration of the "remarkable process" of life unfolding in our own backyards. It serves as an essential resource for students, nature lovers, and amateur entomologists alike, inviting everyone to experience the "nature's wonder" of the Cecropia moth's life cycle for themselves.
"Caterpillars to Moths: The Metamorphosis Stages" is a 56-page paperback with a retail price of $19.99 (eBook $14.99). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-489-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/caterpillars-to-moths-the-metamorphosis-stages/
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Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
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Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us