Higbee, MO Author Publishes Children's Book
April 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Korns Plan", a new book by C.C.J. Sainer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The second installment in a beloved series set at the Edge of the Forest School. This new adventure blends charming animal characters with vital life lessons, offering a roadmap for children to navigate teamwork, perseverance, and personal growth.
In "The Korns Plan", the Korns and their classmates face a challenging start to their latest project. As the story unfolds, young readers witness a transformation as each character learns to contribute their unique talents. The book serves as a gentle mirror for human behavior, encouraging children to reflect on their own choices through themes of forgiveness, courage, and community.
Learning and growing together is a lifelong adventure. Sainer created the Korn adventures to help children explore complex emotions in a constructive way, reminding them that we all have something special to offer when we work together.
"The Korns Plan" is designed as a premier resource for parents, homeschoolers, and early elementary teachers. It provides a natural foundation for building emotional resilience and serves as a thoughtful conversation starter for character development.
About the Author
C. C. J. Sainer is a retired educator whose work is deeply rooted in her passion for the human spirit, faith, and community. Drawing inspiration from her life on a farm surrounded by sheep, chickens, and nature, she crafts stories that celebrate compassion and lifelong learning. Her background in education allows her to create age-appropriate narratives that resonate with "tots" through early elementary students.
"The Korns Plan" is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-120-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-korns-plan . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us