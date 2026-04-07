Republic, WA Author Publishes Historical Fiction Novel
April 07, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Little Ruby", a new book by Ray Bilderback, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A sweeping story of survival and devotion, "Little Ruby" transports readers to the rugged Tennessee frontier in the wake of 1776. This gripping new novel follows two families bound by hardship and the uncertain promise of love in a world where every step forward is a risk.
The story centers on Ruby, a protagonist who defies the conventions of her era. More at home riding horses and tackling farm chores than conforming to society's expectations, Ruby's life is anchored by her family and her growing bond with George, a boy from a neighboring farm. Their budding romance offers a glimpse of a hopeful future, until tragedy strikes.
When George ventures into the treacherous West to prove his worth, Ruby is left to navigate her own journey of heartbreak and loss. As both characters face physical and emotional trials, they must encounter allies and enemies alike in a high-stakes test of courage.
"Little Ruby" is a powerful testament to the American spirit, exploring whether love and loyalty can survive the brutal realities of the frontier.
"Little Ruby" is a 250-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-436-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/little-ruby . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us