Huntsville, AL Author Publishes Epic Sci-Fi Novel
April 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Center Star", a new book by James Donahoe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Set in a distant solar system orbiting the radiant Center Star, the story follows the fragile peace between two rival civilizations: the Titans, a monarchy defined by raw physical power, and the Xarans, a queendom ruled by a monarch of unimaginable ability. While the two planets are bound by mutual hatred, an illegal bond between King Titan and Queen Xara produces a son, Odyssey. Rejected by his mother and exiled with his father, Odyssey grows up unaware of his true heritage, struggling to find his place in a universe that despises his "unnatural" existence. As Odyssey searches for his identity, a looming external threat emerges that could lead to the total devastation of both worlds.
"Center Star" is more than a galactic adventure; it is a project deeply rooted in the author's personal journey. After a career in film and broadcast journalism, James Donahoe turned to fiction following a colon cancer diagnosis. Seeking to leave a lasting mark on the world and find purpose amidst his health struggles, Donahoe channeled his experiences into the creation of this epic saga.
Donahoe realized he wasn't making the impact he truly wanted. Writing "Center Star" became his way of coping with his diagnosis and exploring themes of belonging, heritage, and the strength found in our differences.
About the Author
James Donahoe was raised in a military family, an upbringing that took him across the globe and introduced him to a diverse array of cultures. With a professional background in film production and broadcast news, he brings a cinematic and journalistic eye to his storytelling. "Center Star" is his debut novel.
"Center Star" is a 416-page paperback with a retail price of $26.00 (eBook $21.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-098-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/center-star . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us