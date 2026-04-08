Shreveport, LA Author Publishes Action Thriller Novel
April 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nemesis Rising", a new book by Adam Golob, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when the state stops policing and starts abandoning? In the year 2045, the criminal justice system has traded the death penalty for a more harrowing fate: Zynum Prison.
Once a thriving metropolis, Zynum is now a crumbling, domed wasteland where society's "top-tier" offenders are air-dropped and forgotten. With no guards, no cells, and no rules, the prison has devolved into a brutal ecosystem of warring factions and desperate resource wars.
At the heart of this chaos is Sam, a former middle school history teacher framed for the murder of his fiancée. Stripped of his quiet life and thrust into a world governed by violence, Sam faces a harrowing transformation. As he navigates the cutthroat tactics required to survive the city's internal clans, he must confront a terrifying question: Can he maintain his humanity, or will Zynum turn him into the very monster the world believes him to be?
"Nemesis Rising" is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (hardback $32.00, eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-267-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nemesis-rising . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us