Institute for Common Power Presents Spring 2026 Banned Books Club Series
April 08, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsSeattle, WA - In a world increasingly wary of uncomfortable truths, the Institute for Common Power believes in the right to read freely. We also believe that banning books is anathema to democracy. As with our broader mission of safeguarding the vote, we hold true that protecting the diversity of ideas is essential to a just and inclusive democracy. Join us for our Banned Books Club, where together we'll explore and discuss the stories that some have tried to silence.
For the Spring 2026 series, we are intentionally highlighting graphic novels and younger reader texts. This season will feature:
April 13th - The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin
May 11th - Enrique's Journey by Sonia Nazario
June 8th - The Hate U GIve by Angie Thomas
The Banned Books Club will meet virtually on the second Monday of each month, from October through December, to discuss texts that have been banned or challenged in schools and libraries across the country. Register here now.
As part of this initiative, the Institute for Common Power invites educators on the frontlines of book bans to engage with our Educators for Democracy team through this event, building solidarity in the face of censorship. As part of our commitment to teaching truth, several of our Institute Educator Ambassadors have also created study and discussion guides for banned books. Explore them, use them in your classrooms, and share them broadly.
About the Institute for Common Power
The Institute for Common Power is an educational branch of Common Power dedicated to illuminating undervalued, under appreciated, pivotal aspects of our collective history. We catalyze people to action through experiential learning opportunities such as workshops, lectures, learning tours, and more, all designed to foster, sustain, and expand what should be the most common power in American democracy-the right to vote.
Contact Information
Victoria Elias
The Institute for Common Power
Contact Us
Victoria Elias
The Institute for Common Power
Contact Us