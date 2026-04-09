Cape Coral, FL Author Publishes Spiritual Memoir
April 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Satanic Ritual Abuse of My Life", a new book by Mya, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A deeply personal spiritual memoir detailing the journey of overcoming the profound emotional and psychological scars of Satanic Ritual Abuse (SRA). Written specifically for an adult audience, the book serves as both a raw account of survival and a roadmap for finding divine restoration.
The work addresses the daunting nature of trauma recovery, offering a perspective centered on the transformative power of faith. Mya shares her conviction that God's presence serves as a guiding light, providing survivors with the courage to confront their pasts and find lasting peace.
This journey is about more than just survival; Mya believes it's about spiritual renewal. By fostering a relationship with the divine, individuals can find the strength and hope necessary to nurture their spirits and move toward a life of renewed purpose.
While the subject matter is intense, the narrative focuses on the path to recovery, emphasizing that no one is beyond the reach of healing. Mya describes the work as a "spiritual and healing biography," intended to support others in their quest for a better life.
About the Author
Mya is a writer dedicated to exploring the intersection of faith and trauma recovery. Her latest work is intended for adult readers and explores the spiritual aspects of healing from ritual abuse.
"Satanic Ritual Abuse of My Life" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (hardback $24.00, eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-350-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/satanic-ritual-abuse-of-my-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
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Dorrance Publishing
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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