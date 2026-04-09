Chicago, IL Author Publishes Hybrid Memoir
April 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Negro Diary", a new book by S. Q. Bell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Negro Diary" functions as a living document, part memoir, part protest, weaving together stream-of-consciousness meditations on everything from the death of Sandra Bland to the quiet joy of personal relationships. Bell refuses to sanitize trauma, instead building an "honest architecture" around internal chaos and systemic oppression.
This book is both documentation and defiance. It interrogates the systems that demand our complicity while insisting on truth-telling as a primary tool for survival.
Drawing comparisons to the vulnerability of Baldwin and the structural complexity of Morrison, Bell uses the diary format to bridge the gap between poetic reflection and sociopolitical critique. The result is a "queer African American epistemology" that demands readers see the humanity behind the headlines of police brutality and racial bias.
About the Author
Sir Quenton Bell is a Chicago-born author, Certified Health Coach, and Mental Health Technician. With over a decade of experience in wellness and clinical care, Bell's writing is informed by his professional background and his lived experience as an openly queer man in an interracial relationship. His work insists that mental health is essential and that reclaiming one's narrative is a radical act of resistance.
"A Negro Diary" is a 572-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-193-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-negro-diary . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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