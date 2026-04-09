New York, NY Author Publishes STEM Education Book
April 09, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Practical Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics", a new book by Winnifred Johnson-Carr, PhD, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Winnifred Johnson-Carr is highlighting the critical role of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) as the backbone of modern society, noting that its influence now spans every sector from healthcare and business to sports. In her latest analysis, Dr. Johnson-Carr examines the current state of the educational system, specifically addressing how gender bias poses a significant threat to long-term scientific growth and career retention.
Central to her findings is the necessity of fostering STEM interest as early as preschool and kindergarten. Dr. Johnson-Carr emphasizes that early engagement must be inclusive of all genders, backgrounds, and learning styles to ensure a robust future workforce.
STEM literacy is not just for those pursuing technical careers. A foundational understanding of these fields is essential for navigating real-world challenges and ensuring the public remains engaged in funding the research and development that drives our society forward.
"Practical Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics" is a 106-page hardback with a retail price of $45.00 (eBook $40.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-162-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/practical-science-technology-engineering-and-mathematics . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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