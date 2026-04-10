Blue Point, NY Author Publishes Fiction Novel
April 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Looks Like Christmas", a new book by Edele Anthony, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A moving narrative that tackles the heavy realities of abuse and emotional upheaval with a message of profound hope.
In a world often defined by pain and fear, "Looks Like Christmas" follows the journey of two wounded souls brought together by circumstance and grace. Both characters carry the deep scars of past trauma and feelings of worthlessness, yet they find that the path to recovery begins with a single step: trust. Through acts of kindness and mutual support, they discover the strength to move forward, proving that compassion and faith can bridge the gap between brokenness and peace.
In an age where the cycle of abuse is all too common, Edele wanted to remind readers that no one has to walk alone. There is always help to be found, both spiritual and human, when hearts remain open to the possibility of change.
This novel serves as a timely testament to the resilience of the human spirit, offering a roadmap for healing through the power of human connection.
About the Author
Edele Anthony is a self-taught writer and lifelong lover of the English language. A resident of Long Island, New York, she is a devoted mother of two and grandmother of four.
"Looks Like Christmas" is a 480-page paperback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-202-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/looks-like-christmas . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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