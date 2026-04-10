Bronx, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Poems with No Glass Shield in Twenty Fifteen," a new book by Jemel Williams, has been released by RoseDog Books.
A work that challenges traditional literary boundaries by blending fiction, autobiography, and current events. This collection is defined by its "upbeat tempo" and a lyrical style heavily influenced by Williams' deep-rooted love for music and his academic background.
In "Poems With No Glass Shield in Twenty Fifteen," Williams introduces a complex, multi-layered approach to verse. His writing invites readers to derive their own unique translations from his work, ensuring that each poem, while moderate in length, remains deeply relevant to today's social landscape. The book aims to expand the reader's perspective on the possibilities of the written word, proving that poetry can be a versatile fusion of diverse literary forms.
About the Author
Jemel Williams is a dedicated scholar and writer whose work is shaped by a multicultural upbringing. From an early age, Williams was recognized for his academic excellence and self-motivation, often excelling in environments that demanded twice the effort. This relentless drive and his belief that education is the ultimate key to success led him to begin the draft of "Poems With No Glass Shield in Twenty Fifteen."
"Poems with No Glass Shield in Twenty Fifteen" is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $50.00 (eBook $45.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-259-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/poems-with-no-glass-shield-in-twenty-fifteen-1/
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RoseDog Books
RoseDog Books
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