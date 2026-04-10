Lincolnshire, IL Author Publishes Autobiography
April 10, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Arrivederci–Shalom!," a new book by Dom Rizzi, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What happens when an Italian-Catholic boy falls in love with both a Jewish girl and the American legal system? In his moving new memoir, "Arrivederci-Shalom! A True Story," retired Appellate Court Justice Dom Rizzi shares an inspiring narrative of cultural bridge-building and a distinguished judicial career.
The book is a "quintessential American story" told in two parts. It first follows Rizzi as he embraces the Jewish culture of his childhood neighborhood and marries his wife, Sema. With her support, he rose from a trial lawyer to a respected Justice of the Illinois Appellate Court. The second half offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at the high-stakes appellate cases that defined his career.
This is more than a legal professional's history; it's a story of how love and community shape a life of service.
About the Author
Dom Rizzi served as a Justice of the Illinois Appellate Court from 1978 to 1996 following a prolific career as a trial attorney. A former educator at Loyola University and the University of Illinois, he is a recognized voice on law and social issues. Dom and his wife, Sema, have been married for over 68 years and reside in Lincolnshire, Illinois. Their legacy endures through their children and grandchildren, who have excelled in fields such as law, medicine, and neuroscience.
"Arrivederci–Shalom!" is a 276-page paperback with a retail price of $67.00 (eBook $62.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-106-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/arrivederci-shalom . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us