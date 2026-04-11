El Dorado, AR Author Publishes Theological Discussion
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Eden Yield," a new book by Helen Burrow, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Offering a bold synthesis of theology and ufology, aiming to bridge the long-standing gap between creationism and evolutionary science through the lens of ancient astronaut theory.
The inspiration for "The Eden Yield" began with a transformative moment for Burrow: witnessing an unidentified flying object. This encounter led her to a lifelong exploration of the relationship between global governments and extraterrestrial entities. In this book, Burrow argues that genetic engineering and interbreeding between humans and visitors from other worlds have occurred for millennia, a process she believes is documented within the Bible and other sacred texts.
Written with a sense of divine urgency, Burrow often described the creative process as though the words were being dictated to her. "The Eden Yield" serves as her final attempt to demonstrate how religious history and alien presence are inextricably linked.
About the Author
Helen Burrow (1934–2022) was a native of Arkansas who spent five decades in Southeast Texas. A devoted matriarch to five generations, Burrow was driven by a deep conviction to share her unique theories on the origins of humanity and the mysteries of the cosmos.
"The Eden Yield" is a 172-page hardback with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-169-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-eden-yield . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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