Goodyear, AZ Author Publishes Fantasy Book
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Through the Knot Hole", a new book by Dr. Devious, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Dr. Devious invites readers to step through the portal of imagination with the release of his latest fantasy novel, Through the Knot Hole: An Enchanted Village and its People. Blending rich religious imagery with high-stakes adventure, the book explores the profound tension between the magical realm and the human experience.
The story is set in the mystical village of Epoh, a land inhabited by the enigmatic Wizets and the curious Mr. Fles. High above on a northern cliff sits a sparkling ice castle, the secluded home of Ktzuk Nakzola, the formidable "master of all wizards."
The peace of Epoh is punctuated by the Day of Choosing-a pivotal event where one inhabitant is selected to "cross over" into the world of mortals. This year, the reclusive Ktzuk emerges from his solitude as O'Self is chosen for the ultimate mission: to journey to the village of Hope and reveal the wonders of magic to mankind.
More than a simple fantasy quest, Through the Knot Hole serves as a mirror to our own world. Dr. Devious utilizes a lush, enchanted landscape to pose timeless questions:
- What truly matters in the grand design of life?
- What should we value when faced with the unknown?
- Can the spirit triumph when the weight of expectation becomes unbearable?
About the Author
Dr. Devious brings a unique perspective to the fantasy genre, shaped by a childhood spent in the unforgiving isolation of the Arizona desert. Growing up in a town that was once a stagecoach stop-complete with rotting hitching posts and a blacksmith shop "hanging in despair", he developed a deep appreciation for the resilience of the human spirit.
His evocative prose is informed by these "nostalgic moments sprinkled with amnesia," transforming the grit of a western upbringing into the ethereal beauty of a fantasy world.
"Through the Knot Hole" is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-326-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/through-the-knot-hole For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us