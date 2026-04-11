Gulfport, MS Author Publishes Poetry Collection
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Book of Storytelling Love Poetry," a new book by Cleophus Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Taking readers on an analytical and thought-provoking journey through the complexities of human connection in this latest collection. Moving beyond traditional stanzas, Jackson revives the ancient art of storytelling to explore how love remains the ultimate equalizer, capable of turning any life, regardless of status or profession, completely upside down.
This collection offers a raw, "life-changing journey of contagious love," blending a witty and gritty perspective with breathtaking intimacy. From the exhilarating highs of youthful passion to the quiet vulnerability found in life's final moments, Jackson's work captures the full spectrum of the heart. His poems transition seamlessly between refreshing candor and emotional rawness, proving that even in the face of gloom, the human spirit continues to chase the transformative power of love.
This is more than poetry; it is a roadmap of the human heart. Readers can expect a ride that is as mentally and physically satisfying as it is frustrating and honest, a collection that will leave you smiling, weeping, and ultimately rooting for the love-stricken.
"The Book of Storytelling Love Poetry" is a 96-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (hardback $26.00, eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-239-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-book-of-storytelling-love-poetry . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us