Miami, FL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Little Fluffy Clouds," a new book by Jen Leon, J.D., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming story designed to ease childhood fears while teaching fundamental STEM concepts. The book follows two cloud friends who long to play together but find themselves separated by great distances, sparking a journey that mirrors the natural movements of the world around them.
While the water cycle is a staple of early elementary curriculum, it is often presented in purely technical terms. "The Little Fluffy Clouds" fills a unique gap in the market by blending science with social-emotional learning. Through the voices of wise winds and speaking clouds, young readers gain a gentle introduction to evaporation and precipitation, while simultaneously learning lessons on patience and bravery, specifically targeting the common fear of thunder.
She wrote this story for her son to help him see the natural world as a place of wonder rather than something to be feared. It grew from a mother's heart to help children understand that even the loudest storm is just part of a beautiful, necessary cycle.
About the Author
Jen Leon is a Florida-based author and mother who holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from Florida International University and a Juris Doctor from Thomas M. Cooley Law School. Inspired by her kind and curious son, Leon blends her academic background with her experiences as a mother to create stories that are both educational and "kid-approved".
"The Little Fluffy Clouds" is a 28-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-8868-3057-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-little-fluffy-clouds . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us