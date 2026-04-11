Groveport, OH Author Publishes Psychology Book
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"REALationships", a new book by K!NG Author, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"REALationships" is a book that uncovers the difference between 'relationships' which are defined by titles and 'REALationships' which are defined by rapport and experience. K!NG Author breaks down the differences by using a vehicle metaphor. This is described through the keys, the engine, the fluids, and the 'cruise control' state.
Not only do the vehicles define these connections between people, but so do the operators. K!NG Author describes the operators as consisting of their human level, gender level, and individual level. All of this knowledge combined will help readers to navigate any association with another person so to achieve happiness within the REALationship.
About the Author
K!NG Author draws from his past experiences, conducting weekly polls of people in his circle, and drawing conclusions based on his findings. He stresses that the findings within his book are his personal theory, not a founded and universally accepted concept. However, he believes that the findings have positively impacted his life and relationships, which he wants to share with the world.
"REALationships" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-613-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/realationships For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us