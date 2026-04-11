Connellsville, PA Author Publishes Community-Based Children's Book
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Sammy the Harbor Seal", a new book by Stuart Adams II, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Stuart Adams II announces the release of his debut children's fiction book, Sammy the Harbor Seal. Inspired by a desire to foster imagination and environmental consciousness in young readers, Adams delivers a moving story about the unbreakable bond between a coastal community and the natural world.
Set in the close-knit fishing village of Gagechwen, the story begins in the wake of a devastating oil spill. As the community struggles to clean their shores and mourn the loss of their wildlife and resources, they discover a solitary, orphaned seal pup.
Naming him Sammy, the villagers take him in, and over the years, he becomes an inseparable part of their lives. More than just a local fixture, Sammy emerges as a hero when the community faces a dire food shortage, proving that the bridge between humans and nature is built on mutual care and extraordinary capability.
From a Grandfather's Heart to the Bookshelf
Stuart Adams II, a Pittsburgh native and dedicated community servant in Connellsville, originally penned Sammy the Harbor Seal as a personal gift for his grandson, Kason Adams. The story's transition from a family keepsake to a published work allows Adams to share a vital message with children everywhere.
About the Author
When he isn't writing, Stuart Adams II is an active member of his local community and a passionate artisan. His creativity extends beyond the page into woodworking and creative painting. His diverse artistic background shines through in the vivid world-building of Gagechwen and the spirited character of Sammy.
"Sammy the Harbor Seal" is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-072-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or, to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/sammy-the-harbor-seal For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us