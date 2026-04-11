Allison Park, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
April 11, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Darrin Is Different," a new book by Bridget Scherm Kiley, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartfelt story designed to help young readers understand and embrace neurodiversity.
The story follows Darrin, a relatable young boy who shares the same love for coloring and play as his classmates, while navigating the world with autism. By highlighting Darrin's unique perspective, this book serves as a gentle introduction to how students with autism experience their environment. Emphasizing the essential values of patience, love, and understanding, encouraging children to look past differences to find common ground.
Kiley wanted to create a resource that helps children see that being 'different' isn't a barrier to friendship. It's about teaching the next generation to lead with empathy.
About the Author
Bridget Scherm Kiley has dedicated her life to child development. From her early days as a student of the field to her current role as a special education paraprofessional in an elementary school, Kiley brings years of hands-on experience to her writing. She lives with her husband of thirty-seven years, Matt; they have one son.
"Darrin Is Different" is a 26-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-259-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/darrin-is-different . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us