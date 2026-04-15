Enterprise, AL Author Publishes Military Memoir
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Memoirs of a Combat Service Support Soldier," a new book by CW4 (Retired) Kenneth B.N. "Pete" Hill, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
How does a high school dropout from Pasadena, Texas, go from being a young painter with uncertain prospects to briefing Generals at the Pentagon? In his compelling new memoir, Retired Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) Kenneth B.N. "Pete" Hill shares the gritty and inspiring true story of his journey through the ranks of the United States Army.
Set against the backdrop of the post-Vietnam era, a time of low morale and shifting military standards, Hills seized a rare window of opportunity to enlist in 1974. What followed was a storied 28-year career that saw him evolve from a "Buck Private" mechanic into one of the Army's most elite logistical minds.
The book captures the high-stakes environment of the Cold War in Germany and the rigors of the legendary 82nd Airborne Division. Hill doesn't just share the highlights; he details the "craters" and obstacles that required sheer willpower to overcome. His path eventually led him to manage the Army's largest maintenance facilities and influence official Army Regulations at the highest levels.
About the Author
CW4 (Ret.) Kenneth B.N. "Pete" Hill is a Demonstrated Master Logistician with a legacy of excellence. Following his active-duty retirement in 2002 and a subsequent civil service career ending in 2020, Pete was inducted into both the Ordnance Corps Hall of Fame (2006) and the Eagle Rising Society (2018). He currently resides in Enterprise, Alabama.
"Memoirs of a Combat Service Support Soldier" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-258-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/memoirs-of-a-combat-service-support-soldier . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us