Olathe, KS Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Murder at the Festival: A Basement Ladies Mystery," a new book by Denise Schermoly, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
What begins as a weekly crafting circle in a quiet basement soon turns into a high-stakes investigation in Denise Schermoly's charming new cozy mystery, The Basement Ladies.
The story follows seven spirited, "slightly-older-than-middle-aged" women who transition from knitting and baking to sleuthing after a shocking discovery. While preparing for a local festival, the group stumbles upon a horrific scene at a potter's booth that shatters their peaceful routine.
Armed with cell phones and pastries, the Basement Ladies refuse to sit on the sidelines. Even when the local sheriff, who happens to be the doting nephew of one of the members, warns them to stay out of the official investigation, these women prove that age and experience are their greatest assets. As they peel back the layers of their small town's secrets, they must decide if they can unmask the killer before they become the next targets.
About the Author
Denise Schermoly is a lifelong crafting enthusiast with a passion for sewing, painting, knitting, and crocheting. She resides in Kansas with her husband and son. The Basement Ladies draws inspiration from her love of handmade arts and the tight-knit bonds of community.
"Murder at the Festival: A Basement Ladies Mystery" is a 108-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-179-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/murder-at-the-festival-a-basement-ladies-mystery . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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