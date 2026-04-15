New Psychological Thriller Novel Coming Soon
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlurring the lines between love, control, and survival, "Grave Betrayal" by Bryan Wells presents a hauntingly realistic portrayal of how a quiet search for belonging can spiral into a dangerous obsession.
Unlike typical teen dramas, "Grave Betrayal" dives into the unsettling psychology of an outsider. The story follows a protagonist whose fascination with those around them shifts from curiosity to a dark, destructive force. As betrayal strikes with shocking consequences, readers are forced to question the masks people wear and the fragility of trust in a world dominated by social pressures.
Wells wanted to explore how unchecked emotions and the need for identity can lead to choices that are both hauntingly believable and impossible to ignore. It's a reflection of the pressures young people face today, amplified by a need for true self-awareness.
By combining relatable teenage struggles, jealousy, identity, and the need to belong, with moral ambiguity and sharp twists, Wells has crafted a story that stays with the reader long after the final page.
About the Author
Bryan Wells is a community mentor and storyteller who believes literature is a bridge to stronger community bonds. A contractor for the USPS, Wells applies meticulous attention to detail to his writing, fueled by a lifelong interest in human behavior and complex problem-solving. As one of ten siblings, he draws deep inspiration from his family's resilience and his passion for understanding the choices that shape us.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Grave Betrayal" by Bryan Wells at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/grave-betrayal . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
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