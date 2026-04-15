New Memoir Coming Soon
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat begins as a personal distraction after a divorce evolves into a three-decade obsession in "A Weakness for Dogs: Memoir of a Life with Border Collies." In this upcoming release, retired UCLA historian Albion M. Urdank trades the ivory tower for the trial field, offering a sweeping look at the intelligence, grit, and soul of the world's premier herding breed.
"A Weakness for Dogs" follows Urdank's transformation from an urban novice to an elite handler representing the United States at the inaugural World Sheepdog Championship in Ireland. More than just a training manual, this memoir is a vivid exploration of the "centuries-old partnership" between shepherd and dog. Urdank dives deep into the high-stakes world of sheepdog trialing across the U.S. and Europe, tackling the complex debates between canine instinct and handler control.
Both an engaging personal journey and an insightful guide, this memoir is for anyone who has ever been moved by the deep bond between humans and animals or wondered what it truly takes to speak the language of a working dog.
About the Author
Albion M. Urdank, Ph.D., is a retired professor of British history who taught at UCLA for 34 years. A leading expert on rural Britain, his academic background provides a unique lens through which he views the evolution of the Border Collie. Today, he lives on a small ranch in Nuevo, California, where he continues to raise sheep and train the dogs that changed his life.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "A Weakness for Dogs" by Albion M. Urdank at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-weakness-for-dogs . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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