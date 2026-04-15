New Educational Memoir Coming Soon
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhat happens when a teacher who struggled to learn becomes a master of the craft? In his upcoming book, "Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships," award-winning educator Mark Fairbank offers a profound look at the classroom through the lens of a dyslexic teacher who turned his greatest challenge into his greatest strength.
The book moves beyond traditional pedagogy to explore the intricate interplay of the teaching profession. Fairbank argues that the secret to academic success isn't just curriculum, it's the quality of the bond between teacher and student. By sharing personal stories of navigating the complexities of the classroom alongside students, including those with special needs, Fairbank demonstrates how a supportive atmosphere allows every learner to feel secure and connected.
Navigating the hurdles of a conventional education system due to dyslexia taught the importance of embracing creative problem-solving and multi-sensory learning. This work is about recognizing the inherent strengths in every student, regardless of the challenges they may face.
About the Author
Mark Fairbank is a 43-year veteran of the classroom, specializing in subjects ranging from Earth Science to AP Physics. A recipient of the prestigious Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching, Fairbank has served as a mentor, National Presenter, and Site Coordinator for AVID. His career is a testament to the power of dynamic reasoning and the belief that breaking down complex concepts into manageable steps can help any learner thrive.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Teaching: Art of Developing Relationships" by Mark Fairbank at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/teaching-art-of-developing-relationships . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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