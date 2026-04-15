New Media Studies Book Coming Soon
April 15, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhen the epic miniseries Centennial first premiered on NBC in October 1978, it captured the attention of 28 million households. Spanning 26 hours across 12 episodes, the production was a massive undertaking, yet it never achieved the enduring legendary status of its contemporaries due to scheduling hurdles and promotion gaps. Now, a definitive new work by retired journalist Perry Hibner pulls back the curtain on this television milestone.
"Centennial Revisited" offers an unprecedented deep dive into the making and impact of the series. The book features over 75 exclusive interviews with the people who brought the saga to life, including stars Gregory Harrison (Levi Zendt), Barbara Carrera (Clay Basket), Mark Harmon (Captain John McIntosh), and William Atherton (Jim Lloyd). Readers will also hear from series producer and writer John Wilder, as well as a vast array of crew members, extras, and historical experts.
Supplemented by excerpts from more than 60 primary sources, the book serves as both a tribute and a historical record of one of the most ambitious projects in broadcast history.
About the Author
Perry Hibner is an award-winning journalist and educator with a 25-year tenure at the Wisconsin State Journal, where his work was frequently recognized by the Associated Press Sports Editors. Following a decade as a communications director and a career in education, Hibner now brings his investigative precision and passion for storytelling to the world of television history. He resides in Middleton, Wisconsin, with his wife, Sheila.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order "Centennial Revisited" by Perry Hibner at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/centennial-revisited . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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