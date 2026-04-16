Killeen, TX Author Publishes Contemporary Fiction Book
April 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Crosswalk to Love," a new book by EJ, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A compelling new work written in screenplay format. Reimagining his previous titles, "Orders of Love System and Legacy," this latest project delves into the thin line between dreams and nightmares to explore the profound impact of emotional pain on the human experience.
"Crosswalk to Love" follows the intricate journeys of three families as they navigate the complexities of romance, service, and domestic life. Designed for a live audience, the narrative captures the universal search for connection, illustrating how these pursuits often culminate in either restorative joy or deep tragedy. By framing the story through family dynamics, EJ invites readers and viewers alike to reflect on how our most difficult moments ultimately shape our identity.
This story is meant to be a mirror. It's about understanding that emotional pain isn't just an obstacle; it is an essential part of who we are.
About the Author
EJ is a U.S. Army veteran and a dedicated volunteer mental health advocate. His writing is deeply influenced by his commitment to self-care, lifelong learning, and his experiences as a husband, father, and grandfather.
"Crosswalk to Love" is a 94-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-072-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/crosswalk-to-love . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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