Rockford, IL Author Publishes Thriller Novel
April 16, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Nest," a new book by A'Dorian Reid, has been released by RoseDog Books.
"The Nest" is a haunting exploration of survival and betrayal. The first installment of a powerful new series, the book follows the harrowing journey of Elliot, a man wrongfully convicted of a violent crime and left to wither in prison, until an elite, mysterious family surfaces to claim him.
Thrust from a cell into a high-stakes world of manipulation and buried secrets, Elliot discovers he is a mere pawn in a game orchestrated by blood relatives he never knew existed. As his reality unravels, he is forced to confront the truth of his past to survive a future where nothing is as it seems.
Reid writes to shed light on the struggles we often face in silence. "The Nest" is about the courage it takes to find your identity when the world has already tried to decide who you are.
Drawing from personal experiences with adversity, Reid crafts a narrative that blends visceral suspense with emotional depth. "The Nest" serves as more than a thriller; it is a catalyst for conversation regarding healing and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of systemic injustice.
About the Author
A'Dorian Reid writes with purpose and vulnerability, using fiction to mirror real-life struggles. Through his debut novel, "The Nest," Reid seeks to spark connection and courage among readers navigating life's uncertainties.
"The Nest" is a 334-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-059-2. Published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-nest/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
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Natasha Hlinka
RoseDog Books
Contact Us