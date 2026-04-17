Boynton Beach, FL Author Publishes Memoir
April 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Come and Follow Me," a new book by Reverend Harold Bernard, SDB, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This memoir offers an intimate look at Bernard's spiritual transformation, beginning with a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ in the Eucharist as a young boy in Haiti.
"Come and Follow Me" tracks Bernard's evolution from a dedicated student to his eventual decision to enter the seminary. Through his personal narrative, Reverend Harold issues a powerful call to action for young people, encouraging those who feel a spiritual calling to respond with courage and service to God's people.
This story is a testament to the power of saying 'yes' to the Lord's voice. Bernard hopes that it serves as a roadmap for others seeking to follow in His footsteps.
About the Author
Reverend Harold Bernard, SDB, was ordained in 2003 as a priest for the Salesians of Don Bosco. An educator at heart, he holds a licentiate in Educational Science and School Administration from Quisqueya University. After years of service in Haitian parishes and schools, he was sent to the United States as a missionary following the 2010 earthquake. He has continued his ministry in the U.S. since 2012.
"Come and Follow Me" is an 84-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-288-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/come-and-follow-me-the-journey-of-my-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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