Union Grove, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
April 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Evan, Oz, & Biker Budz," a new book by K.T. McRiding, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming tale that challenges stereotypes and celebrates the power of community.
This story follows young Evan, who has just moved into a new neighborhood. His quiet transition is interrupted three days later by the rolling thunder of a motorcycle fleet arriving down the street. While the sound might be intimidating to some, a chance encounter at the local grocery store leads Evan and his mother to discover the heart behind the helmets. Through this new connection, Evan finds a lifelong brotherhood and a spark for a brand-new passion.
"Evan, Oz, and Biker Budz" is designed to teach young readers the core values of integrity, the importance of chasing one's dreams, and the beauty of forming friendships in unexpected places.
About the Author
K.T. McRiding was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest and holds a BA in English Studies from the University of Maryland. A former ESL teacher in Japan, McRiding now resides in Northern Alabama with her husband and two dogs. An avid rider herself, she brings her personal love for motorcycles and dirt biking to the pages of her storytelling.
"Evan, Oz, & Biker Budz" is a 28-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-248-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/evan-oz-biker-budz . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us