Duchesne, UT Author Publishes Children's Book
April 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Galaxy Home Run," a new book by Lashaia Moon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming picture book that transforms a simple game of backyard catch into an epic interstellar odyssey.
The story follows a young boy playing baseball with his father. When he swings and misses, his imagination takes over, sending the ball on a vivid journey past shimmering constellations and distant planets. While the ball never actually left the grass, the boy's mind travels across the universe, reminding readers that the most extraordinary adventures often begin exactly where we stand.
The inspiration for this story came directly from her son. Whenever he hit a ball high into the air, he'd imagine it went so far that it bounced off Mars. Moon wanted to capture that boundless wonder and encourage other children to see the endless possibilities in the world around them.
"My Galaxy Home Run" serves as a playful exploration of curiosity, inviting young readers to spot hidden celestial wonders while celebrating the joy of a "big dream" mentality.
About the Author
Lashaia Moon is a Utah-based artist, piano teacher, and mother of two. A lifelong creative, Moon specializes in digital art and large-scale murals. "My Galaxy Home Run" is a reflection of her passion for storytelling and her commitment to growing alongside her children in an environment fueled by art and imagination.
"My Galaxy Home Run" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-292-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-galaxy-home-run . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us