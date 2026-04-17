Spring, TX Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
April 17, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Damned Son and the Witch's Necklace," a new book by Cris Dixon, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Teenage witch Allen Good returns to the shadows of Salem, Massachusetts, in a gripping tale of legacy, betrayal, and supernatural survival.
Following the tragic death of his father, Allen is thrust back into the life of his estranged mother. While Salem's eerie charm remains, it masks a brewing storm: his mother's most formidable rival, an ancient, vengeful witch, has broken free from her magical prison.
With the high-stakes Halloween Ball fast approaching, Allen is pulled into a dangerous web of family secrets and magical intrigue. Alongside a small circle of allies, he must navigate a world where the line between friend and foe is dangerously thin. To save the town from a catastrophic reckoning, Allen must finally confront his own untapped power before Salem pays the ultimate price.
Blending heart-pounding adventure with a dark, atmospheric setting, this story is a must-read for fans of contemporary magic and high-stakes fantasy.
"The Damned Son and the Witch's Necklace" is a 100-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-254-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-damned-son-and-the-witchs-necklace . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us