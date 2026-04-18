Tomorrow's World Today Hits Major Milestone with 10th Season and 100th Episode

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PITTSBURGH, PA (04/17/2026) - The long-running series Tomorrow's World Today is officially entering its tenth season this April. This year marks a huge moment for the show, which has spent a decade exploring how things are made and what the future looks like. Hosted by George Davison with field reporter Greg Costantino, the series continues to find the people and companies building the next generation of technology."Over the past ten seasons, I've had the privilege of meeting some of the brightest minds and most innovative companies in the world. It's been an incredible journey, and it only makes me more excited for what's next. We are certainly not short on innovators or innovations, and from where I'm sitting, the future looks very bright!" - George Davison, Host, Creator, and Executive ProducerThe new season kicks off on the Science Channel on Saturday, April 18th at 10 am ET. It will also air on the Discovery Channel on Sunday, April 19th at 7 am across all time zones.The season premiere, titled "Beat By Beat," features the global healthcare company, Abbott. George and Greg look at the Volt™ Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System, which is a new, innovative technology to treat atrial fibrillation (AFib). Since AFib affects more than 33 million people, this episode shows how bio-electrical healing is moving from an idea to a real-world medical tool.Reaching ten seasons is a rare feat in television. "As we gear up for Season 10, we're incredibly proud to be approaching our 100th episode-a milestone that is truly a testament to our team's dedication in today's ever-evolving television landscape. It's a tremendous accomplishment, and frankly, we're just getting started. Here's to the next 100!" - Jude Michaels, Executive Producer.Over the years, the show has featured a massive variety of organizations, including NASA, Microsoft, Toyota, Discount Tire, and Freeport-McMoRan. The show has visited the factories of Funko and Domino's Pizza, and looked at energy with Chevron, Exxon, and Trinity Solar. From the food science at Folgers and Chiquita to the heavy robotics at Kuka to innovations in healthcare at Northwell and LabConnect, the series covers almost every industry imaginable.The growth of the brand has also led to a spinoff show called TWT Report, which airs on Sunday mornings on the Discovery Channel. Fans can also find every episode from Seasons 1-9 on the Tomorrow's World Today YouTube channel. That's also where you'll find the companion podcast hosted by George Davison, where he talks more in-depth about the topics seen on screen.This fall will be especially busy for the team. The show is set to air its 100th episode, a big landmark for the crew. The fall lineup will also see the return of U.S. Steel and the Invention Contest, which highlights young inventors trying to get their ideas off the ground.Tomorrow's World Today focuses on four main worlds: inspiration, creation, innovation, and production. Whether it's Raytheon's tech, 3M's materials, or the sustainability efforts of the Rodale Institute, the goal is to show how an idea becomes a reality.For more information on the new season or to watch past segments featuring companies like GoDaddy, Spin Master, Shell, Sonos, or Phipps Conservatory, visit tomorrowsworldtoday.com