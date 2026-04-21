New Book Series Reveals the Biggest Cover-up of American History in American History
April 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The One True Father", a new four volume book series by Philip Barnard, is set to be released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The One True Father" series as a whole is dedicated to revealing the truth about how our Constitution was created. It will contest the universal belief that James Madison is the Father of our Constitution. The credibility of Madison's iconic Notes of Debates in the Federal Convention of 1787 will be severely tested. Readers will come to understand that Edmund Randolph, who has been long forgotten by our country, is the man who should truly be recognized and celebrated as The One True Father of the Constitution. As the 250th anniversary of the United States quickly approaches, author Philip Barnard believes that now is the perfect time to reveal the truth.
History is not static, the architects of the American Republic must be honored properly, even if that means dismantling the preconceived truths that are taught nationwide. The first volume in this series, "A Rise to Power in Virginia," begins the argument by unveiling the missing pieces of the puzzle which have been removed from our understanding of the making of our Constitution for past 200 years. It then explores the origins of Madison's jealousies of Randolph from their time together as delegates from Virginia to both the Continental Congress and the Annapolis Convention. This all leads to how Randolph came to be the most powerful man in Virginia.
Barnard boldly and unwaveringly stands by his findings. Challenging something widely accepted by a nation of people is no easy feat. When asked about this, Philip Barnard stated, "Anyone who brings forward a new discovery which strikes at the heart of our understanding of American founding history must be prepared for this possibility of ridicule, and I am fully prepared to defend my findings. I am looking forward to the day when my conclusions are accepted by the average American as self-evident. Introducing a founding father back into the public conversation is hard enough. Tearing down one of the most popular founding fathers in American history is another thing entirely. But this book series and my conclusions are based on actual facts."
About the Author
Philip Barnard is a passionate historian, who has dedicated himself to studying the American founding era for over 40 years. His unwavering commitment to uncovering the truth has yielded unimaginable results. Philip frequently donates his time and expertise as a writer, speaker, and organizer for historical events and societies throughout Virginia. He currently serves in elected positions as both Governor for the Virginia Society Order of the Founders and Patriots of America, and President of the Richmond, Virginia Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Volume I of "The One True Father" is a 280-page book that will be available as a paperback, hardcover, and ebook. The retail price for a paperback copy is $55. It features full color images, some never before seen in publication. The ISBN is 979-8-89499-103-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to pre-order the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-one-true-father For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
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Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us