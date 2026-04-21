Sewickley, PA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Lunar Bass-Line," a new book by Joel Greenberger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Spanning a century of celestial secrets, this new science fiction novel, "Lunar Bass-Line," weaves a high-stakes narrative of political intrigue and strategic survival across the solar system.
The story begins in the near future with Colonel Juno Rodriguez-Alvarez, a security officer at a U.S. lunar mining operation. During a routine patrol of the Moon's desolate surface, she makes a chilling discovery: a shell casing from a recently fired weapon, an impossible find in a demilitarized vacuum.
The mystery deepens one hundred years later aboard the spacecraft Andromeda. Commander Alexis Hathaway is leading a decade-long expedition to Jupiter's moon, Europa, in search of water. However, the mission is jeopardized when their Tokamak power source begins to fail, signaling an unsettling connection to the past.
"Lunar Bass-Line" is a masterclass in world-building that explores the necessity of learning from history to preserve the future. At its heart, the novel celebrates the formidable leadership of two powerful women as they navigate complex alliances and cosmic threats.
"Lunar Bass-Line" is a 654-page paperback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-363-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lunar-bass-line . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us