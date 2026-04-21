Sacramento, CA Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
April 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Illegal to be White," a new book by T.D. Ward, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A high-stakes dystopian thriller grounded in real-world history, the book explores the fallout of a global uprising against a government-sanctioned genocide.
"Illegal To Be White" follows protagonists Aisha Gideon and Ryan Schmidt, alongside a reformed Exodus Network, as they race across continents to expose a covert genetic war. The narrative delves into the dark intersection of ideology and science, depicting a final reckoning for those who attempted to manipulate the human genome for absolute dominance.
This story is unapologetically political. It's designed to echo the urgency of our past while serving as a wake-up call for the future.
About the Author
T.D. Ward is a former educator and the current director of a Sacramento-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering young adults. Born during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, Ward's writing is deeply influenced by a lifetime of advocacy for racial justice. A devoted father and grandfather, he weaves themes of memory, struggle, and hope into stories that aim to awaken and inspire.
"Illegal to be White" is a 222-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-123-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/illegal-to-be-white . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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