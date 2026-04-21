Asheville, NC Author Publishes Holiday Book
April 21, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Twelve Reindeer of St. Nicholas," a new book by Nupri Euriblum, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming new story is set to capture the imagination of families everywhere, offering a fresh perspective on the enduring mystery of Santa Claus. The narrative follows St. Nicholas on an epic, year-long quest to assemble a legendary team of twelve reindeer for a mission that transcends traditional holiday folklore.
While generations have wondered how one man could visit every child in a single night, this tale introduces a grander vision: a global journey to deliver "gifts of miracles" throughout the Twelve Days of Christmas.
Blending magic, wonder, and the spirit of the season, the story invites readers to rediscover the "jolly old elf" not just as a myth, but as a symbol of hope. As St. Nicholas and his merry team venture across the globe, the book poses the ultimate question of faith and luck, reminding us that for those who truly believe, a miracle may be just a glimpse away.
"Twelve Reindeer of St. Nicholas" is a 52-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-204-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/twelve-reindeer-of-st-nicholas . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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