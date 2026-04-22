Lake Orion, MI Author Publishes Mystery Novel
April 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Divine Falls," a new book by D.A. Grenier, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This supernatural mystery pits a young psychic's legacy against a disturbing family conspiracy.
The story follows John Wilder, grandson of the world-renowned 20th-century psychic William Wilder. While attending Divine Falls, an elite summer camp designed to hone the gifts of psychic youth, John expects to master his heritage. Instead, his abilities lead him to a hidden laboratory and a series of bone-chilling discoveries.
Driven by rumors of child murders and the haunting cries of animals, John's investigation takes a devastating personal turn: the work orders for the facility bear his own father's signature. As his father's behavior grows increasingly volatile and the community remains silent, John must race to uncover the truth behind the lab before he becomes the next victim of its secrets.
About the Author
D.A. Grenier is an electrical engineer, nature enthusiast, and dedicated advocate for endangered species and exploited children. A Eucharistic Minister by faith, Grenier has pledged that all proceeds from the novel will be used to establish perpetual funds for the protection of missing/exploited children and wildlife conservation. She resides with her husband, Eric Shea, and their son, River.
"Divine Falls" is a 254-page paperback with a retail price of $19.95 (eBook $14.95). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-020-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/divine-falls . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us