Whittier, CA Author Publishes Urban Fantasy Novel
April 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Monsters Among Us & Beasts Within All," a new book by Michael A. Mendes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In a world where the boundary between urban legend and terrifying reality has vanished, author Michael A. Mendes delivers a gripping urban fantasy thriller, "Monsters Among Us & Beasts Within All." This high-stakes narrative explores a near-future society reeling from "The Great Awakening," the moment humanity discovered it was no longer at the top of the food chain.
The story begins with a single viral livestream: an American tourist slaughtered by a minotaur in the Scottish Highlands. The "truth" doesn't bring peace; it brings destruction. As vampires, werewolves, and trolls emerge from the shadows, world governments respond with the Slayer Program, an elite, chemically enhanced military force designed to hunt the supernatural to the brink of extinction.
At the heart of the chaos is Malcolm Hamilton, a young construction worker living a quiet, isolated life in Los Angeles. But Malcolm harbors a secret that would make him a prime target for any Slayer: he is the last werewolf.
"Monsters Among Us & Beasts Within All" is more than a creature feature; it is a character-driven exploration of survival and identity. As Malcolm navigates a budding romance with a human woman named Natalie and receives cryptic warnings from a mysterious street-dwelling fortune teller, he is forced to decide if he will continue to hide or embrace his power to protect the few people he cares about.
Michael A. Mendes crafts a gritty, cinematic world where the supernatural is processed through the lens of modern technology, government propaganda, and brutal urban warfare. Readers will find themselves questioning who the true monsters are in a world where secrets keep you safe, but the truth can set the world on fire.
"Monsters Among Us & Beasts Within All" is a 270-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-335-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/monsters-among-us-beasts-within-all . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
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Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us