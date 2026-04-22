Prineville, OR Author Publishes Period Piece
April 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Top Dog," a new book by Kris Hoover, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A compelling exploration of ambition, grief, and the seductive allure of power set against the high-stakes backdrop of 1970s professional dog showing.
The story follows Skip, a man struggling to make ends meet while preparing for the arrival of his first child with his wife, Teri. When Skip's enigmatic best friend, Dan, a man defined by global travel and untethered wealth, returns to town, he introduces Skip to a world of lavish excess. However, following a devastating personal tragedy, Skip's fascination with this elite lifestyle deepens as he and Teri enter the professional dog-showing circuit.
What begins as a search for a new start quickly evolves into a descent into a subculture defined by corruption, intrigue, and fierce competition. As the couple navigates this complex world, they must decide if the freedom they've found is worth the price of their own transformation.
"Top Dog" is more than a story about competition; it's a wild adventure about finding oneself in the most unexpected of places. It captures the unique energy of the seventies and the lengths people will go to find a sense of belonging.
About the Author
Her own diverse life experiences deeply inform Kris Hoover's writing. Originally from a small town west of Chicago, Hoover spent years in the dog-showing world, working as a professional handler in California and Oregon. A dedicated courier for over two decades, she draws inspiration from the many journeys, both literal and metaphorical, she has encountered along the way. She currently resides in Oregon with the love of her life.
"Top Dog" is a 268-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00, audiobook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-370-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/top-dog . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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Dorrance Publishing
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