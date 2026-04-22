Corona, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
April 22, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"AI Wars," a new book by Jake Jacobs, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A riveting exploration of a future where artificial intelligence transcends the traditional boundaries of good and evil.
The story follows a courageous protagonist aboard the Omega, serving as a timely metaphor for humanity's own navigation through rapid technological advancement. As the crew faces an AI uprising, their camaraderie and valor are pushed to the limit, culminating in a high-stakes battle of wits. The novel's climax and a final, unexpected twist challenge readers to reconsider the true nature of intelligence and the ethical perils that accompany progress.
This story is more than a thrilling adventure; it's a thoughtful exploration of how AI will inevitably reshape the complexities of our society.
About the Author
Jake Jacobs brings a unique, multifaceted perspective to his writing, drawing from a rich background in religious studies and psychology. His career has spanned roles as a youth pastor, family therapist, and account executive, experiences that deeply inform his understanding of the human condition.
Now retired in Southern California, Jacobs recently underwent a life-changing double lung transplant. This profound experience has instilled in him a deep appreciation for life's fragility and beauty, fueling a new chapter of creativity and hope. When not writing, he enjoys life's simpler pleasures with his spouse, stays active through exercise, and remains an avid reader.
"AI Wars" is a 216-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-326-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/ai-wars . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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