West Palm Beach, FL Author Publishes Narrative Non-Fiction Book
April 23, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter," a new book by Aline Griffin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
From the desolate sands of remote deserts to the confines of high-security prisons, "Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter" offers an adrenaline-fueled look into the life of the world's most prolific space-rock seeker. This jaw-dropping true story captures Farmer's relentless quest to recover extraterrestrial treasures and the staggering personal price paid while chasing them across the globe.
Part adventure epic and part survival tale, the narrative offers a rare, in-depth look into the secretive and often perilous world of meteorite hunting. Readers are invited into a life lived on the edge, where every discovery carries a prehistoric history and every expedition involves calculated risks.
"Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter" explores the thin line between scientific discovery and extreme peril, proving that in the hunt for celestial artifacts, the journey is as volatile as the rocks themselves.
"Michael Farmer: Adventures of a Meteorite Hunter" is a 262-page hardback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-069-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/michael-farmer-adventures-of-a-meteorite-hunter . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
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