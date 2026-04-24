Birch Run, MI Author Publishes Golf Guidebook
April 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"18 Holes G & L", a new book by Little Tigger, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Whether you are a seasoned professional or a beginner picking up a club for the first time, a new guide is hitting the greens to change the way you look at the game. Author Little Tigger announces the release of his expansive new book, "18 Holes G&L", a comprehensive exploration of the sport that blends technical mastery with the wisdom of everyday life.
Golf is a sport defined by its rich history-from its centuries-old origins to its status as the only sport ever played on the Moon. In "18 Holes G&L," Little Tigger captures the essence of what makes the game enduring: the open-air atmosphere, the quiet focus, and the lifelong camaraderie built between holes.
More Than Just a Manual
This is not your average instructional guide. Little Tigger has curated a diverse collection of content designed to engage every type of enthusiast, featuring the fundamentals, personal stories, exclusive interviews, entertaining golf jokes, and a thrilling scavenger hunt hidden within the pages.
About the Author
Little Tigger is a lifelong craftsman and golf aficionado. When he isn't woodcarving, he is dedicated to the sport he loves. For many years, he led the MDA golf outings, fostering community and charity through the game until his retirement. His passion for the fairway and his playful spirit are the driving forces behind this new release.
Availability and More Information
Readers interested in the book and the accompanying treasure hunt can find more details, including author updates and hunt clues, by visiting: littletiggerat18holes.w3spaces.com
"18 Holes G & L" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-257-4 . Additionally, there is a hardcover binding printed in full color with a retail price of $61.00. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/18-holes-g-l For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Wightman
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us