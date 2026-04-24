Warner, NH Author Publishes Professional Non-Fiction Book
April 24, 2026 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Curriculum Design for Today's Online Instrumental Music Educator," a new book by Dr. D. Franklin Price, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Curriculum Design for Today's Online Instrumental Music Educator" by Dr. D. Franklin Price is a timely and essential guide for musicians and educators navigating the digital frontier. As the demand for remote learning continues to skyrocket, Dr. Price provides a comprehensive roadmap for transforming traditional instrumental instruction into a sustainable, high-impact online experience.
Using the Technological Pedagogical Content Knowledge (TPACK) framework, the book explores the vital intersection of musical expertise, teaching methodology, and digital innovation. Dr. Price delves into the evolution of distance learning, from 18th-century correspondence courses to today's streaming era, and identifies the specific tools and strategies online educators use to foster student success.
Bridging the gap between timeless musical fundamentals and cutting-edge technology, Dr. Price's work is an indispensable resource for anyone committed to the future of music education in a globalized, connected world.
"Curriculum Design for Today's Online Instrumental Music Educator" is a 136-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-189-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/curriculum-design-for-todays-online-instrumental-music-educator . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us